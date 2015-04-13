Trial of Armenian reconnoiter held open

Baku. 13 April. REPORT.AZ/ The first meeting of the Armenian reconnoiter Arsen Baghdasaryan's case, who crossed the contact line of the troops in the direction of Aghdam region in December of last year, was held in the Ganja Serious Crimes.

Report informs referring to "Kepez" TV channel, the meeting presided over by judge Allahverdiev Elbey, was organized with the participation of judges Zabil Gasimov and Elmin Rustemov. The trial was attended by the Azerbaijani servicemen who caught Armenian reconnoiter in Zengishali village of Aghdam region.

It was reported in the preliminary hearing on this case that the next trial will be closed. However, the decision on holding partially open trial was made at the first review meeting. Members of the media will be able to watch the trial.

At the first review meeting on the criminal case, Armenian reconnoiter Arsen Baghdasaryan was provided with two translators (Saida Abbasova and Farhad Isgenderov). A member of the Lawyers Board Ramiz Abdullayev was the advocate of the captured Armenian reconnoiter . 4 injured servicemen and 2 representatives attended the trial.