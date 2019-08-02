Training-methodical sessions were conducted in military units stationed in the frontline zone

According to the combat training plan approved by the Minister of Defense training-methodical sessions on the increasing the fruitfulness of work in strengthening ideological work and moral-psychological support, as well as a military discipline were conducted with command staff in foremost military units and subunits stationed in the frontline zone.

Report informs citing the press service of the Defense Ministry.

In the course of sessions and discussions, the command staff was provided with theoretical and practical assistance in the development of the guidance documents in the field of ideological work and moral-psychological support and implementation of its requirements.