Three French MPs to be included in list of personas non grata in Azerbaijan

Baku. 4 February. REPORT.AZ/ "French MP Jean-Marc Germain and his senators Alain Neri and Jean Bizet's illegal visit to the occupied territories of Azerbaijan and the contacts with so-called regime created by Armenian side in the Azerbaijani occupied territories serve to promote Armenian aggression and the bloody ethnic cleansing against Azerbaijan," the head of the press service of MFA Hikmet Hajiyev said to Report.

"Their activity towards the promotion of Armenian aggression and so-called regime prevents the resolution of conflict, the essence of it is splitting and it touches the feelings of more than one million refugees and internally displaced persons driven from their homeland. Due to the destructive activities, these persons assume the responsibility in front of their electors, " he said.

Individuals who pursue the goal of acting contrary to the France's official position on the conflict under the influence of the Armenian diaspora community and also to the activities of co-chair of the OSCE Minsk Group's in France are failing to damage relations between Azerbaijan and France, which have a solid basis, H.Hajiyev added.

According to him, illegal trips to the occupied territories of Azerbaijan temporarily, without the consent of the Republic of Azerbaijan's are a violation of the law on the border:

After making the appropriate adjustment of the names of persons, to be included in the list of undesirable persons.

According to the Armenian media, Jean-Marc Germain, a member of the French Parliament in September 2014, visited the occupied territories of Azerbaijan and wrote a book on the visit.