Three Armenians die of carbon monoxide poisoning in Khankendi

https://report.az/storage/news/5b7804db7e27fca1474e4c3ed714a064/5fd836cf-2cea-4e4a-ab33-46b4cff5ceba_292.jpg
Baku. 13 April. REPORT.AZ/ Three Armenians died from carbon monoxide poisoning in the occupied Khankendi city of Azerbaijan.
Report informs referring to the Armenian media, five others hospitalized with a diagnosis of poisoning.
The dead city residents are Gari Galoyan, Regina Galoyan and Tamara Galoyan.
All of the dead and poisoned persons are members of one family.
Sədrəddin İsmayılovNews Author