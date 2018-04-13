 Top
    Three Armenians die of carbon monoxide poisoning in Khankendi

    Baku. 13 April. REPORT.AZ/ Three Armenians died from carbon monoxide poisoning in the occupied Khankendi city of Azerbaijan.

    Report informs referring to the Armenian media, five others hospitalized with a diagnosis of poisoning.

    The dead city residents are Gari Galoyan, Regina Galoyan and Tamara Galoyan.

    All of the dead and poisoned persons are members of one family.

