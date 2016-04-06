Thousands of young people in Baku launch a campaign to support Azerbaijani soldiers - PHOTO

Baku. 6 April. REPORT.AZ/ Today, Baku hosts a memorial march to the Alley of Martyrs. Report informs, thousands of young people take part in the action.

The protesters paid tribute to military personnel, who were killed in the contact line between Armenian and Azerbaijani troops.

The youth have visited the Alley of Martyrs.

The slogans "Karabakh is ours!", "Soldiers, forward!", "Martyrs do not die, homeland is indivisible!" were chanted.