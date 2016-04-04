UN estimates number of dead and wounded in Nagorno-Karabakh

Baku. April, 4. REPORT.AZ/ At least 33 people were killed and over 200 injured in the violent clashes in the Nagorno-Karabakh conflict at the weekend. Report informs referring to the Russian TASS, the data presented in the report of the UN Office for the Coordination of Humanitarian Affairs (OCHA).

"According to official sources in Azerbaijan and Armenia, at least 30 soldiers and three civilians were killed in the fighting. The number of wounded, both civilian and military, has not yet officially confirmed. According to unofficial sources, the number is estimated to be more than 200", the report says.

According to OCHA, totally in the villages, which touched the fighting, there are about 14.4 thousand people. "The Azerbaijani Government has informed that no internal displacement of people there, while on the part of Armenia 50 people asked for temporary asylum in Armenia, both the governments announced thatthey don't need an international humanitarian assistance", the report reads.



