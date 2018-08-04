The opening of a new military unit of the Air Force took place in the frontline zone

Baku. 4 August. REPORT.AZ/ According to the instructions of the President of the Republic of Azerbaijan, the Supreme Commander-in-Chief of the Armed Forces, Mr. Ilham Aliyev, activity is continued in the field of increasing the combat readiness and improving the social conditions of the military personnel of the Air Force.

Report was informed in the press service of the Azerbaijani Ministry of Defense.

On August 4, Minister of Defense Colonel General Zakir Hasanov took part in the opening of a new military unit of the Air Force in the frontline zone and got acquainted with the conditions created here for the military personnel.The Defense Ministry’s leadership also has viewed the headquarters building, the soldiers' barracks, the medical point, the mess hall, the classrooms, the kitchen, the food and clothing warehouses, the laundry room, the parade ground, the checkpoint, and other office and administrative premises.The Minister of Defense brought to the attention of the personnel the tasks set by the Supreme Commander-in-Chief in the field of army construction and gave concrete instructions to the command staff in connection with the increase of the level of combat training of military personnel.Then the Defense Ministry’s leadership had lunch together with the servicemen.