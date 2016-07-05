Number of missing persons as a result of the Armenian-Azerbaijani conflict issued

Baku. 5 July. REPORT.AZ/ As a result of Nagorno Karabakh conflict 3,811 people have been announced missing.

Report was told by the State Commission on Prisoners of War, Hostages and Missing Persons, 3,098 of them are military servicemen, 713 - civilians, including 61 (20 females, 41 males) children, 255 women, 304 of them elderly (158 women).

In addition, 877 people were reported to have been taken prisoner-hostage. 595 of them are servicemen, 282 of them civilians, and 27 (7 girls, 20 boys) children, 99 women, while 114 (65 women) elderly.

At the same time, the number of people released from captivity amounted to 1,436. 351 of them were servicemen, 1,085- civilians, including 210 (74 female, 136 male) children, 341 women and 258 elderly (108 women).

3,734 missing persons registered in the International Committee of the Red Cross were from Azerbaijani side, 780 from Armenia.