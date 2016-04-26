The next meeting of Baku Military Attaché Association was held

Baku. 26 April. REPORT.AZ/ On April 26,2016, the next meeting of the Baku Military Attaché Association (BMAA) of foreign countries accredited to the Republic of Azerbaijan has taken place at International Military Cooperation Department of Azerbaijani Defense Ministry.

Report was told in the press service of Azerbaijani Defense Ministry.

During the meeting, BMAA members accredited to the Republic of Azerbaijan have discussed the internal issues of the Association and made several decisions.

In the meantime, BMAA members have been informed on current situation on Armenia-Azerbaijan LoC and presented folders containing materials on Armenian armed formations continuous ceasefire violations, official stance of Azerbaijan Government on this conflict and Defence Ministry's information.

In addition to that, the following activities stipulated in Events Plan 2016, approved by the Defence Minister of the Republic of Azerbaijan, for foreign military attaches accredited to the Republic of Azerbaijan have been discussed during the meeting.