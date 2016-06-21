 Top
    Baku. 21 June. REPORT.AZ/ The next ceasefire monitoring exercise will be conducted on the line of confrontation of Armenian and Azerbaijani troops.

    Report was told in the press service of Azerbaijani Defense Ministry. 

    In accordance with its mandate, the Office of the Personal Representative of the OSCE Chairperson-in-Office plans to conduct the next ceasefire monitoring exercise on the line of confrontation of Armenian and Azerbaijani troops near the village of Aghdam of the Tovuz region on June 22. 

    The Personal Representative`s field assistants Hristo Hristov and Simon Tiller will carry out the monitoring exercise from Azerbaijani side.

    The Personal Representative`s field assistants Jiri Aberle and Peter Svedverg will carry out the monitoring exercise from Armenian side.

