​Next monitoring will be held on line of confrontation of Azerbaijani and Armenian troops

Baku. 20 July. REPORT.AZ/ In accordance with its mandate, the Office of the Personal Representative of the OSCE Chairperson-in-Office plans to conduct the next ceasefire monitoring exercise on the line of confrontation (LOC) of the armed forces of the Azerbaijan and Armenia, west of the town of Terter on July 21, 2016.

Report was told in the press service of Azerbaijani Defense Ministry.

The Personal Representative`s field assistants, Jiri Aberle and Peter Svedberg will carry out the monitoring exercise from the territory of Azerbaijan controlled by its Armed Forces.

The Personal Representative`s field assistants, Hristo Hristov and Simon Tiller will participate on the other side of the LOC, in the territory of the Republic of Azerbaijan occupied and controlled by the armed forces of Armenia.