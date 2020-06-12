European Parliament's statement caused a stir in Armenia

A statement by the European Parliament (EP) rapporteurs condemning illegal activities in the occupied territories of Azerbaijan caused a stir in Armenia, Report says, citing Armenian press.

First Ombudsman of Armenia, human rights activist Larisa Alaverdyan called this statement a "complete failure" of Yerevan's parliamentary diplomacy, threatening Armenia's national security.

Either this is a failure, if the Armenian side aspired to achieve something, but failed, or it is the logical result of the Armenian authorities' tactics and strategy for international settlement of the Nagorno-Karabakh conflict. The statement is the European Parliament's response to the Armenian authorities' policy, and this has to be an eye-opener for the Armenian public. Such results attest to the fact that the country's leadership is losing," the human rights activist added.

In the wake of the sensational statement adopted by the European Parliament, President of the Republican Party of Armenia, third President of Armenia Serzh Sargsyan, has addressed Donald Tusk with an official letter, Vice-President of the Republican Party of Armenia Armen Ashotyan told 168.am.

" Republican Party of Armenia is also a member of the European People's Party, and two of the three officials of the European Parliament — Traian Basescu and Zeljana Zovko — are members of the fraction of the European People's Party in the European Parliament. Today, President of the Republican Party of Armenia Serzh Sargsyan addressed President of the European People's Party Donald Tusk with an official letter."

As reported earlier, Members of the European Parliament have issued a joint statement on the construction of a new road between Armenia and Nagorno-Karabakh. "This new road infrastructure will connect Kapan, in Armenia, with Hadrut, in Nagorno- Karabakh, passing through the districts of Qubadli and Jabrayil, which are also territories under occupation.

The document states that the European Parliament supports projects that foster regional cooperation, connectivity, and people-to-people contacts in the Eastern Neighbourhood. The decision on building the road was made without the consent of the competent authorities of Azerbaijan - in violation of international law.

"Besides, it could symbolically entrench the illegal occupation of Nagorno-Karabakh and its surrounding districts. Therefore, we very much regret this initiative as it does not help to create conditions conducive to trust, peace, and reconciliation."