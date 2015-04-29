EU will raise afore Armenia the issue of releasing Azerbaijani hostages

Baku. 29 April. REPORT.AZ/ Azerbaijani Foreign Minister Elmar Mammadyarov received EU Special Representative for the South Caucasus Herbert Salber.

Report informs referring to the press service of the Azerbaijani Foreign Ministry, during the meeting the sides discussed the progress in the negotiation process to settle the Armenian-Azerbaijani Nagorno-Karabakh conflict.

Azerbaijani Foreign Minister stressed that, the status quo is unacceptable. The minister also expressed concern about the state of health held by the Armenian side Azerbaijani hostages and Shahbaz Askerov and Dilgam Guliyev. E.Mammadyarov stressed the importance of raising the issue of a humanitarian nature of the international community and the European Union to the Armenian side.

The Minister informed the EU representative that as a result of the Armenian aggression were missing more than 4 thousand people. According to him, the OSCE Minsk Group supported the idea of providing Armenia with information about the fate of these people. He added that with the help of DNA analysis could identify the missing, and provide relevant information to their relatives.

E.Mammadyarov called the dialogue between Azerbaijani and Armenian communities of Nagorno-Karabakh region of Azerbaijan an important measure establishing trust serving solution to the conflict.

H.Salber in turn, said that he would raise the issue of liberation of Azerbaijani hostages afore Armenia.

EU Special Representative congratulated Azerbaijan with the I European games, and noted that these games serve peace, stability, prosperity and development.