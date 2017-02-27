 Top
    The dead bodies of soldiers were evacuated from the battlefield

    The corpses were evacuated with participation of international mediators

    Baku. 27 February. REPORT.AZ/ The bodies of our soldiers killed during the suppression of large-scale provocations carried out by Armenian armed forces along the entire frontline in the midnight from 24 to 25 of February were evacuated from the battlefield.

    Report was informed in the press service of Azerbaijani Ministry of Defence (MoD). 

    The corpses were taken with the participation of international mediators.

