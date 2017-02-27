The dead bodies of soldiers were evacuated from the battlefield

https://report.az/storage/news/96f1988dc285e15981a4f391c19840a7/d77848b4-de25-4d18-be73-dc03497bc2f9_292.jpg
Baku. 27 February. REPORT.AZ/ The bodies of our soldiers killed during the suppression of large-scale provocations carried out by Armenian armed forces along the entire frontline in the midnight from 24 to 25 of February were evacuated from the battlefield.
Report was informed in the press service of Azerbaijani Ministry of Defence (MoD).
The corpses were taken with the participation of international mediators.
