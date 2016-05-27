Baku. 27 may. REPORT.AZ/ Armenians violated ceasefire 46 times in a day using large caliber machine guns.

Report was told in the press service of Azerbaijani Defense Ministry.

Armenian armed forces fired on positions of Azerbaijani units located in Alibayli village of Tovuz region from positions located in Mosesgekh village of Berd region.

Positions of Azerbaijani Armed Forces underwent fire from positions located in Horadiz, Gorgan, Ashaghi Seyidahmadli villages of Fuzuli region as well as at unnamed heights of Goranboy, Khojavand and Fuzuli regions.