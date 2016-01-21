Baku. 21 January. REPORT.AZ/ Tension increased on the frontline. Armenians violated ceasefire 150 times in a day from different directions.

Report was told in the press service of Azerbaijani Defense Ministry.

Armenian armed forces fired on positions of Azerbaijani units located in Gizilhajili village of Gazakh region, Kohnegishlag village of Aghstafa region from positions located in Berkaber, Paravakar villages of Ijevan region, in Kokhanabi, Aghdam, Alibayli villages as well as at unnamed heights of Tovuz region from Aygepar, Chinari, Mosesgekh villages of Berd region, at unnamed heights of Gadabay region from positions located at unnamed heights of Krasnoselsk region.

The positions of Azerbaijani Armed Forces underwent fire from positions located near Talish, Gulustan villages of Goranboy region, Chilaburt, Yarimja, Goyarkh, Chayli villages of Tartar region, Shikhlar, Javahirli, Sarijali, Kengerli, Yusifjanli, Merzili, Namirli villages of Aghdam region, Kuropatkino of Khojavand region, Horadiz, Gorgan, Garakhanbeyli, Ashaghi Seyidahmadli villages of Fuzuli region, Mehdili village of Jabrail region, as well as at the unnamed heights of Goygol, Goranboy, Khojavand, Fuzuli and Jabrail regions.

Considering the operational conditions, Azerbaijani Armed Forces fired 160 shots on enemy firing points, positions and trenches.