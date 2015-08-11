Tense situation on frontline: Ceasefire violated 122 times within a day

Baku. 11 August. REPORT.AZ/ Armenian armed forces violated ceasefire in various directions on the frontline between Azerbaijan and Armenia 122 times within a day by using 60 and 82-mm mortars and large-caliber machine guns. Report was informed by the press service of the Azerbaijani Defense Ministry.

The ministry reports that Armenian armed forces fired on the positions of Azerbaijani units located in Gaymagli, Farahli, Gizilhajili villages of Gazakh region, Kohnagishlag village and unnamed heights of Aghstafa region from the positions located in Barekamavan, Shavarshavan villages of Noyemberyan region, Berkaber, Paravakar villages and unnamed heights of Ijevan region.

The positions of Azerbaijani Armed Forces underwent fire from the positions located near Gulustan, Talish villages of Goranboy region, Chilaburt, Chayli, Goyarkh villages of Tartar region, Shikhlar, Javahirli, Kangarli, Novruzlu, Sarijali, Yusifjanli, Garagashli, Marzili villages of Aghdam region, Kuropatkino of Khojavand region, Horadiz, Garakhanbayli, Ashaghi Seyidahmadli villages of Fizuli region, Mehdili village of Jabrail region, as well as at the unnamed heights of Goygol, Goranboy, Khojavand, Fizuli and Jabrail regions.

The enemy was silenced by retaliatory fire.