Tense situation continues on frontline, ceasefire violated 90 times

Baku. 15 August. REPORT.AZ/ Armenian armed forces violated ceasefire in various directions on the frontline between Azerbaijan and Armenia 90 times within a day by using 60-mm mortars. Report was informed by the press service of the Azerbaijani Defense Ministry.

The ministry reports that Armenian armed forces fired on the positions of Azerbaijani units located in unnamed heights of Gazakh region from the positions located in unnamed heights of Ijevan region.

The positions of Azerbaijani Armed Forces underwent fire from the positions located near Tapgaragoyunlu, Gulustan villages of Goranboy region, Chilaburt, Goyarkh, Chayli, Giziloba, Yarimja villages of Tartar region, Shikhlar, Kangarli, Novruzlu, Sarijali, Yusifjanli, Garagashli, Marzili, Shuraabad villages of Aghdam region, Kuropatkino of Khojavand region, Horadiz, Garakhanbayli, Ashaghi Seyidahmadli, Gorgan, Ashaghi Abdurrahmanli villages of Fizuli region, Mehdili village of Jabrail region, as well as at the unnamed heights of Goranboy, Khojavand, Fizuli and Jabrail regions.

The enemy was silenced by retaliatory fire.