Tehran Hajiyev joins "Armenia-Azerbaijan Peace Platform"

Baku. 27 July. REPORT.AZ/ Coordinator for general issues of The Azerbaijan Department of the Volgograd Regional Public Organization for the Development of Culture "The House of Friendship" Tehran Hajiyev, made a statement about joining “Armenia-Azerbaijan Peace Platform”.

Report was informed in the platform's press service.

The statement says: Peaceful solution of Armenia-Azerbaijan, Nagorno-Karabakh conflict is the only right way, considering the territorial integrity and sovereignty of the Republic of Armenia and the Republic of Azerbaijan. I support this initiative, realizing the importance of implementation of relevant resolutions adopted by UN Security Council and the activity of OSCE Minsk Group regarding peaceful solution of the conflict", he says.

"I would like to express my support to Armenia-Azerbaijan Peace Platform which is aimed at establishing and preserving peace and prosperity in South Caucasus region. I stress with regret that perceptions of new generations growing in both countries towards each other are formed only in the context of war. I support peaceful coexistence of nations and the settlement of the protracted conflicts. According to the above-mentioned reasons, I make a statement about joining “Armenia-Azerbaijan Peace Platform”, statement reads.