Meeting of Azerbaijani, Armenian Foreign Ministers held - UPDATED

The meeting of Azerbaijani Foreign Minister Elmar Mammadyarov and Armenian Foreign Minister Zohrab Mnatsakanyan started.

According to Report, the meeting is being held via video conference mediated by the OSCE Minsk Group co-chairs and the personal representative of the OSCE Chairman-in-office.


The sides will discuss the ways to advance the process of settlement of the Armenian-Azerbaijani Nagorno-Karabakh conflict against the background of the fight with COVID-19 pandemic.

Earlier, Mammadyarov met with the OSCE Minsk Group co-chairs Igor Popov (Russia), Andrew Schaefer (USA), Stephane Visconti (France), and personal representative of the OSCE Chairman-in-office Andrzej Kasprzyk via video link.

