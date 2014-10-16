​Tajikistan support Karabakh conflict resolution on the basis of territorial integrity principle of Azerbaijan

Baku. 16 October. REPORT.AZ/ Tajikistan and Azerbaijan support peaceful resolution of the Nagorno-Karabakh conflict "on the basis of compliance and enforcement of the sovereignty, territorial integrity and inviolability of Azerbaijani borders and in accordance with universally recognized norms of international law and relevant UN Security Council resolutions and decisions of the OSCE". Report informs citing Khovar, it was said in a joint declaration signed today in Dushanbe by Tajik President Emomali Rahmon and Azerbaijan Ilham Aliyev.

According to the declaration, the parties reiterated their positions on the inadmissibility of changing internationally recognized borders by using force, and expressed support for one another's efforts directed against actions that threaten the sovereignty and territorial integrity of states.

The two countries also expressed their readiness to deepen bilateral relations in economic, trade, transport, tourism, scientific, educational, cultural, military and military-technical cooperation, as well as in the areas of health, plant quarantine, veterinary medicine.