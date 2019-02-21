Azerbaijani army destroy tactical UAV belonging to Armenia

Baku. 21 February. REPORT.AZ/ During the activity of the Co-Chairs of the OSCE Minsk Group within the scope of their visit to Azerbaijan, the Armenian side resorted to another provocation, Report informs citing the press service of the Defense Ministry.

On February 21 afternoon, the armed forces of Armenia, using the tactical unmanned aerial vehicle (UAV) "X-55", attempted to carry out a reconnaissance flight over the positions of the units of Azerbaijan Army in the direction of the Agdam district.

The enemy’s UAV was immediately detected and neutralized by the Air Defense units of the Air Force of Azerbaijan.