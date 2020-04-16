Embassy: Switzerland does not recognize "elections" in Karabakh

Switzerland does not recognize the so-called "elections" organized by separatists in the occupied territories of Azerbaijan, Report says, citing Azerbaijani Embassy in Switzerland.

"Switzerland considers the "elections" held in the occupied territories of the Republic of Azerbaijan illegal and invalid," the diplomatic mission noted.

Notably, the illegal "elections" organized by Armenia on March 31 this year in the occupied territories of the Republic of Azerbaijan were sharply condemned and not accepted by the international community.