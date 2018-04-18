Supreme Commander-in-Chief: "Jojug Marjanli settlement proves that we will never reconcile with occupation"

Baku. 18 April. REPORT.AZ/ "Jojug Marjanli settlement has become our revival symbol".

Report informs,the President of Azerbaijan, Supreme Commander-in-Chief, Ilham Aliyev said at the inauguration ceremony today.

The president noted that every citizen of Azerbaijan is glad and feels proud of life in Jojug Marjanli: "Armenians, vandals, the Armenian leadership committed genocide against our historical monuments, destroyed our mosques. However, they do not understand that we immortalize ruined mosques in our hearts. We have brought mosque similar to Shusha mosque to Jojug Marjanli and built it there which was destroyed by vandals after the occupation. Today our people worship in these lands and it once again shows that we will never reconcile with occupation".

President Ilham Aliyev said that the issues related to refugees are being solved successfully: "Nearly 100 settlements have been built and 280-290,000 displaced people have been provided with new homes and apartments. We will continue supporting them. Future steps will be taken in this direction.