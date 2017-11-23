Stoltenberg: Unresolved Karabakh conflict a matter of concern

© AP Photo / Efrem Lukatsky https://report.az/storage/news/7004ce52bd7ece73768853e7bb7c5988/5a0db961-bc40-4c70-b725-823f704b343f_292.jpg

Baku. 23 November. REPORT.AZ/ The unresolved conflict of Nagorno-Karabakh is a matter of concern.

Report informs, NATO Secretary General Jens Stoltenberg said at a joint press conference with Azerbaijani President Ilham Aliyev in Brussels.

"It is clear that there is no military solution to this conflict. And NATO has no direct role", NATO Secretary General added.

"We support the work of the OSCE Minsk Group co-chairs. We are encouraged by the fact that presidents resumed the dialogue, and we welcome steps to avoid any new escalation," Stoltenberg said.