Steinmeier: Unresolved conflicts in the OSCE area need to be settled before they go into a hot stage

Baku. 26 July. REPORT.AZ/ OSCE Chairperson-in-Office, Minister of Foreign Affairs of Germany Frank-Walter Steinmeier said that the unresolved conflicts in the OSCE area need to be settled before they go into a hot stage, Report informs referring to the Interfax.

"Currently, the OSCE found itself in a very difficult situation. There were a lot of new challenges, new conflicts in a situation, where even the old ones are not settled. The old conflicts, which we call "frozen", are not "frozen” at all. There are always an escalation risks, transition of these conflicts into a hot stage. We have seen this in the example of the Nagorno-Karabakh conflict. Therefore, the German chairmanship of the OSCE has set a goal to solve the "frozen" conflicts in order to exclude such risks", Steinmeier said at a press conference on Tuesday after meeting with Moldovan Prime Minister Pavel Filip.

The minister called for the settlement of the Transnistrian conflict through "giving the Transnistrian region a special status, respecting the territorial integrity and sovereignty of Moldova."