Steinmeier: 'Germany is campaigning for an intensification of negotiations on Nagorno-Karabakh conflict under auspices of OSCE Minsk Group

Baku. 4 February. REPORT.AZ/ Germany is campaigning for an intensification of the negotiations on Nagorno-Karabakh conflict under the auspices of the OSCE Minsk Group.

Report informs, OSCE Chairperson-in-office, German Minister of Foreign Affairs Frank-Walter Steinmeier writes in his article devoted to security issue in Europe.

'Armed clashes along the line of contact and the border between Armenia and Azerbaijan give us cause for concern', the article declares.

As for German MFA, one important step to this end would be the creation of a mechanism to investigate violations of the ceasefire.

Steinmeier stresses that he does not want to adopt the kind of fatalism that labels the unresolved conflicts in Transdniestria, Nagorno-Karabakh and the Southern Caucasus as "frozen".

'Each year they continue to bring hardship to the people affected and stagnation to the regions involved. We want to stabilize the ceasefires, build trust and improve the day-to-day lives of the people by taking small but tangible steps, such as improving economic exchange', German Minister of Foreign Affairs posts.