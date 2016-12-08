 Top
    Steinmeier: Escalation of Karabakh conflict has shown how security architecture vulnerable in OSCE area

    'In some cases, OSCE even had prevented the transition of the conflict into an open war'

    Baku. 8 December. REPORT.AZ/ Escalation of the Nagorno-Karabakh conflict this year has shown how vulnerable the security architecture in the OSCE area.

    Report informs, German Foreign Minister Frank-Walter Steinmeier said before the opening of the 23rd meeting of OSCE Ministerial Council.

    He added that even if Hamburg meeting will not be able to resolve all the conflicts, "it is important that we strengthen the mechanisms for resolving conflicts in the OSCE area."

    He added that the OSCE carries out excellent work in areas such as the crisis in eastern Ukraine and Nagorno-Karabakh conflict: "In some cases, the OSCE even had prevented  the transition of the conflict into an open war."

