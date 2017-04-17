Stefan Schennach: Karabakh conflict will be priority for new PACE subcommittee

Baku. 17 April. REPORT.AZ/ Conflicts in Nagorno-Karabakh and Transnistria will be priority for the new PACE subcommittee on conflicts between the countries of the Council of Europe.

The Chairman of the committee Stefan Schennach told Report.

According to him, the third priority conflict will be determined later. Work in this direction is in progress.

He also added that the first meeting of the subcommittee will be held in Helsinki in May, another meeting will be held in Vienna in June.

Notably, member of the Parliamentary Assembly of the Council of Europe (PACE) Stefan Schennach was elected chairman of the new PACE subcommittee on conflicts in March. Stefan Schennach is also a co-rapporteur of the Monitoring Committee of the Parliamentary Assembly of the Council of Europe.