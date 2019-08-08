State Duma deputy: Pashinyan’s statement can be estimated as an unfriendly attack on both Russia and world community

“Justification of the occupation of foreign territory cannot be linked to the simultaneous calls for a peaceful resolution of the conflict.”

Deputy of the State Duma of the Russian Federation, head of the inter-parliamentary Russia-Azerbaijan friendship group Dmitry Saveliev in an exclusive interview with Russian bureau of Report, commenting on the visit of the Prime Minister of Armenia Nikol Pashinyan to Khankendi and his aggressive speech.

"Perhaps this is an attempt to distract the population of Armenia from a difficult situation in the country's economy with a populist statement, but shaking the fragile peace in the South Caucasus threatens even more serious losses that cannot be allowed.

Speaking about the attitude of Russia to such statements, Savelyev emphasized that Russia stands for the territorial integrity of Azerbaijan:

"Russia is part of the OSCE Minsk Group, which is working hard on the negotiation process in order to prevent an aggravation of the situation in the South Caucasus, because the statement of the Prime Minister of Armenia can be regarded as an unfriendly attack on both Russia and the entire world community advocating for the territorial integrity of Azerbaijan".

"I urge Armenia to abandon militant rhetoric and return to the negotiating table with a more constructive position. Both the Armenian and Azerbaijani peoples equally need peace in their homes, prosperity and effective economic development, ”the politician concluded.

Igbal Rustamov