State Duma Deputy: By distorting information, Armenia is trying to incline international community to Nagorno-Karabakh separatists' side

Baku. 26 October. REPORT.AZ/ In the course of the April 2016 battles, the Armenian lobby actively worked with the establishment of Western countries, conveying distorted information in favor of Armenia, First Deputy Chairman of the Committee on Security and Anti-Corruption of the State Duma of Russia Dmitry Saveliev said.

Report informs that Saveliev spoke within the framework of the panel session on the topic “Information Wars as a Disintegration Tool” at the 6th Baku International Humanitarian Forum.

According to him, the story provides many examples of information warfare, which should be carefully studied to extract all possible lessons.

"A similar situation occurred during the escalation of the Karabakh conflict in April 2016. The Armenian lobby actively worked with the establishment of Western countries, conveying information distorted in favor of Armenia and forming a corresponding opinion at the state level. Work with the world media was very active. Representatives of the so-called “Karabakh administration” held daily press briefings and answered journalists' questions at a hotel in the city center."