State Duma Committee Chairman: Minsk group cannot resolve Nagorno-Karabakh problem

Baku. 10 September. REPORT.AZ/ The OSCE Minsk Group cannot resolve the problem of Nagorno Karabakh.

Report informs that the due statement came from Head of the State Duma Committee on CIS Affairs, Eurasian Integration and Relations with Compatriots Leonid Kalashnikov during the Baku-Moscow video bridge on 'A new round of Azerbaijan-Russia relations'.

"No Minsk Group is able to resolve the problem of Nagorno-Karabakh no matter how much its activity and importance are exaggerated. This issue can be resolved only by the Presidents of Azerbaijan, Russia and Armenia," he said.