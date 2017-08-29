State Department: US remains firmly committed to peaceful and long-term settlement of Karabakh conflict

Baku. 29 August. REPORT.AZ/ The United States announced the appointment of Andrew Schofer as the next US Co-Chair of the OSCE Minsk Group for Nagorno-Karabakh.

Report informs, says the statement of spokesperson for the United States Department of State Heather Nauert.

“The United States remains firmly committed to the Minsk Group Process and helping the sides reach a lasting and peaceful settlement to the Nagorno-Karabakh conflict. As expressed in the June 19 and July 6 statements, the United States supports a just settlement that must be based on international law, which includes the Helsinki Final Act; in particular, the principles of non-use of force, territorial integrity, and self-determination. Andrew Schofer looks forward to helping the sides achieve this goal”, H. Nauert said.

“We have informed the governments of Armenia and Azerbaijan of Andrew Schofer’s appointment. Andrew Schofer will assume his new position effective immediately,” she added.