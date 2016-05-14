 Top
    State Department spokesman: Kerry will discuss Karabakh problem at his world tour

    John Kirby: US Secretary of State to pay a visit to Vienna, May 16-17

    Baku. 14 May. REPORT.AZ/ Situation in Nagorno-Karabakh will be one of the topics, which US Secretary of State John Kerry will discuss during his world tour in the coming days.

    Report informs referring to the Russian RIA Novosti, the US State Department spokesman John Kirby stated.

    J.Kerry will visit Vienna on May 16-17. There he, in particular, will take part in a meeting "on the conflict in Nagorno-Karabakh with Azerbaijani President Ilham Aliyev and Armenian President Serzh Sargsyan, which the United States will hold together with Russia and France", the statement says.

