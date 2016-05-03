​State Department: Armenia and Azerbaijan should continue their efforts to restore tranquility in the conflict zone

https://report.az/storage/news/0240e680266ab99e3fa9142e289cb17c/2d7b9a43-1284-427a-a4d1-538c3b3907ef_292.jpg
Baku. 3 May. REPORT.AZ/ Armenia and Azerbaijan should continue their efforts to restore tranquility in the Nagorno-Karabakh conflict.
Report informs, the US Secretary of State John Kerry said during a telephone conversation with Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov.
"They also talked about the Nagorno-Karabakh conflict and stressed the importance of continuing efforts to restore tranquility between the parties", the US State Department spokesman Jorn Kirby said at the briefing.
News DepartmentNews Author