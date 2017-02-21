State Counselor: Hopefully, some destroyed houses in Jojug Marjanli will be preserved as outdoor museum

Baku. 21 February. REPORT.AZ/ “We proved in April battles that Azerbaijani people are able to liberate their lands through armed combat”.

Report informs, Azerbaijan`s State Counselor on Multiculturalism, Interethnic and Religious Affairs, academician Kamal Abdullayev told at the event dedicated to 25th anniversary of Khojaly genocide.

According to him, Jojug Marjanli village of Jabrayil district will be reconstructed: “Return to Nagorno-Karabakh starts with Jojug Marjanli. Hopefully, as an example of Armenian vandalism, some of destroyed houses in Jojug Marjanli will be preserved as outdoor museums, and they will call to perpetuate Armenian vandalism in our minds”.