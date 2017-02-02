State Commission: Measures underway to release Azerbaijani citizen held by Armenian military

Baku. 2 February. REPORT.AZ/ According to the information received by the State Commission on Prisoners of War, Hostages and Missing Persons, relevant international organizations have been informed and necessary measures are being taken for release of a citizen of Azerbaijan, born in 1995, Huseynzade Elnur Elman, who was detained by Armenian servicemen on the buffer strip of Azerbaijani and Armenian troops, in Talish direction of the frontline.

Report informs citing the State Commission.

"Public will be provided with additional information", the committee stated.