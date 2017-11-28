State Commission: Corpse of Azerbaijani soldier was taken by Armenians

Baku. 28 November. REPORT.AZ/ “Dead body of Jalilbeyli Bakhruz Parviz, soldier of Azerbaijani Armed Forces, who left the service position after committing military crime, was taken by Armenians.”

Report informs, deputy head of the working group of Azerbaijan's State Commission on Prisoners of War, Hostages and Missing Persons, Eldar Samadov told reporters.

He said the talks are underway with relevant international organisations on giving back the soldier’s body to Azerbaijan.

Samadov added that in the coming days information on this issue will be provided for public.