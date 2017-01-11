State commission urges international organizations to force Armenia to follow Genève Conventions

Baku. 11 January. REPORT.AZ/ The State Commission on Prisoners of War, Hostages and Missing Persons appreciates efforts of International Red Cross Committee and OSCE Minsk Group aimed at returning body of soldier of Azerbaijan Military Forces Gurbanov Chingiz Salman oglu martyred during chasing an enemy after armed clash while rebuffing provocative action of diversion team of Armenian Armed Forces trying to violate Azerbaijan state border on December 29, 2016.

Report was informed in the State Commission.

“During last days, Armenian mass media tries to bring illogical arguments referring to officials of this country to advocate refusal of opposite side to return body of the soldier. Whereas Genève Conventions adopted on August 12, 1949 and joined by Armenia reject any reason to delay return of bodies.

Taking into account that the similar events also happened before and inhumane actions like keeping corpses for a long time became tendency in this country, the State Commission calls international organizations to prevent such actions and to force Armenia to follow Genève Conventions”.