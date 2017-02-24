 Top
    State Commission: 179 graves of unknown martyrs revealed in Azerbaijan

    According to information, three of the graves belong to children buried in unknown way

    Baku. 24 February. REPORT.AZ/ “Azerbaijan State Commission carries out serious work for identification of nameless graves.”

    Report informs,Secretary of State Commission on Prisoners of War, Hostages and Missing Persons, the Head of working group Ismayil Akhundov told.

    He told that State Commission cannot hold investigation in Azerbaijan’s Nagorno-Karabakh region and 7 neighboring districts occupied by Armenian military forces: “The reason is those regions are controlled by Armenian military”.

    According to him, the commission revealed 179 graves of unknown martyrs in investigations beyond occupied territories and determined GPS coordinates: “According to obtained information, 3 of those graves belong to children buried in unknown way”. 

