State Security Service Deputy Chief warns civilians living in frontier areas

Aghdam. 12 September. REPORT.AZ/ "The contact line of the enemy of Azerbaijan is located near living settlements. For this reason, the deployment of our military force, military equipment, and the introduction of new military equipment into the area are often observed by local residents, and thus they are now becoming important information carriers. Some of these citizens share their views on the military or security measures they witnessed or videos and photos they capture on their social network via mobile phone. In doing so, they cause leakage of information after which enemy can take preventive measures against our army and accelerate operating conditions on the frontline.

Report informs, Deputy Chief of the State Security Service (SSS) of Azerbaijan Major-General Ilgar Musayev said at the forum of youth from Azerbaijan's occupied and frontier regions in Guzanli, Aghdam.

Deputy Chief noted that apart from harming the measures taken to safeguard the civilian population and to prevent the timely deterrence of the enemy such cases are a serious threat to the lives of officers and soldiers serving in the battlefield.

He stressed that the most painful problem of Azerbaijan is the Armenian-Azerbaijani Nagorno-Karabakh conflict: "The liberation of lands from occupation is the main goal. In recent years, Azerbaijani army has been equipped with modern combat vehicles. All refugees and internally displaced persons will return to their native homes. Armenians have always committed terrorist attacks against Azerbaijani people. As a result of the Armenian-Azerbaijani conflict, 132 kilometers of the state border now out of control. Armenia strives to extend the negotiation process by using the opportunities created by external agents”.