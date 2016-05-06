Hikmet Hajiyev: "Armenian atrocities must be brought to attention of international community"

Tartar. 6 May. REPORT.AZ/ "Such visits are organized on a regular basis in order to bring to the attention of the international community atrocities committed by the Armenian armed forces against the citizens of Azerbaijan.

According to the information of Karabakh bureau of Report News Agency, spokesperson of the Ministry of Foreign Affairs Hikmat Hajiyev told reporters on a visit of representatives of the diplomatic corps, accredited in Azerbaijan, to Aghdam and Tartar districts of Azerbaijan.

Spokesperson of the ministry said that such visits to the frontline will be organized regularly: "Today Ministry of Foreign Affairs has organized the visit of representatives of the diplomatic corps accredited in Azerbaijan, to Aghdam and Tartar districts.The representatives familiarized with the humanitarian and social implications of shelling of Azerbaijani villages on the line of confrontation and positions of Azerbaijani Armed Forces by Armenians using large-caliber mortars and heavy artillery in April of 2016.Our goal is to bring the voice of truth and justice to the attention of the international community. We will periodically organize such visits."