Special Representative of OSCE PA: Necessary to prevent further victims of Karabakh conflict

Baku. 5 July. REPORT.AZ/ "The incident with the death of civilians as a result of the shelling of Alkhanly village of Fizuli region shows how important the activity is for the settlement of the Nagorno-Karabakh conflict. It is necessary to prevent further victims”.

Report informs, OSCE Parliamentary Assembly Special Representative for the South Caucasus Kristian Vigenin said at the OSCE PA in Minsk.

He expressed his condolences to the relatives of the victims. K. Vigenin stated that the parliamentarians of OSCE PA could contribute to the settlement of the Armenian-Azerbaijani, Nagorno-Karabakh conflict.

The OSCE PA Special Representative recalled that he recently held a number of meetings in Vienna regarding the settlement of this conflict, including with the OSCE Minsk Group co-chairs, with whom they agreed to exchange information on the negotiation process.