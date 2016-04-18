​Special Representative of OSCE PA: Finding effective solutions to Karabakh conflict is elusive

Baku. 18 April. REPORT.AZ/ "The process of finding effective solutions to the Nagorno-Karabakh conflict is difficult, you cannot use ready-made recipes."

Report informs, Special Representative of the OSCE Parliamentary Assembly for the South Caucasus, Kristian Vigenin said at the meeting of OSCE parliamentarians on the German-French border, commenting on the settlement of protracted conflicts.

"Each conflict is different, and we cannot use the ready-made recipes. What works in one case, may be counterproductive in the other", Vigenin said.

According to him, today it is very difficult to find effective solutions to the Nagorno-Karabakh conflict: "The situation in the region remains very tense - the contradictions between Russia and Turkey, the problem in Ukraine, difficult co-operation of Russia, the EU and the United States, other ongoing wars and conflicts. However, in the Middle East, there is a need for even more active work, as boiling instability could lead to a new outbreak of violence, hundreds of thousands are losing their homes, their future, and many of them lose their lives", said the Special Representative.

Vigenin recommended to seek solutions to the Nagorno-Karabakh conflict in a broader framework and to negotiate a comprehensive agreement in view of its sustainability and acceptability to all parties to the conflict.

"There can be no solution in which one side will feel like a winner, and the other - as defeated. It is necessary to make concessions and decide on the field of possible compromise, the principle 'all or nothing' cannot be used here", said Vigenin.