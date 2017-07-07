 Top
    Close photo mode

    Special Representative: EU promotes only peaceful solution of Karabakh conflict

    Herbert Salber expressed deep concern over escalation in the Karabakh conflict zone

    Baku. 7 July. REPORT.AZ/ Nagorno-Karabakh conflict should be resolved exclusively peacefully in the framework of the efforts of the mediators of the OSCE Minsk Group.

    Report informs citing the Armenian media, EU Special Representative for the South Caucasus Herbert Salber said at a meeting with Armenian foreign minister Edward Nalbandian.

    The European diplomat expressed "deep concern over the escalation of the situation" in zone of the Karabakh conflict.

    "An exceptionally peaceful solution to the Karabakh conflict is the principled position of the EU, and the EU unquestionably contributes to efforts of the OSCE Minsk Group", H. Salber said.

    If you find out orphographic mistake in the text, please select mistaken part of the text and press Ctrl + Enter.

    This post is also available in other languages:

    Last added

    At least one category must be selected

    All news


    Orphus sistemi