Special Representative: EU promotes only peaceful solution of Karabakh conflict

Baku. 7 July. REPORT.AZ/ Nagorno-Karabakh conflict should be resolved exclusively peacefully in the framework of the efforts of the mediators of the OSCE Minsk Group.

Report informs citing the Armenian media, EU Special Representative for the South Caucasus Herbert Salber said at a meeting with Armenian foreign minister Edward Nalbandian.

The European diplomat expressed "deep concern over the escalation of the situation" in zone of the Karabakh conflict.

"An exceptionally peaceful solution to the Karabakh conflict is the principled position of the EU, and the EU unquestionably contributes to efforts of the OSCE Minsk Group", H. Salber said.