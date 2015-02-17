Spanish-language version of "Los Angeles Times": 'Armenia commits crimes against Azerbaijan'

Baku. 17 February. REPORT.AZ/ “Hoy Los Angeles”, the Spanish-language version of “Los Angeles Times” weekly newspaper (US), published an article on the base of the video interview and interview with Consul General of Azerbaijan in Los Angeles Nasimi Aghayev.

Consul General N.Aghayev spoke about the complicated region where Azerbaijan is situated, its equalized foreign policy, the relationships with various countries in the interview. Noting our country's struggle against international terrorism, the diplomat informed the audience about the terrorist attacks carried out against Azerbaijan in the 90s. He also stressed the aggressive policy and ethnic cleansing of Armenia against Azerbaijan.

Editor-in-chief of the newspaper, A.Masiel noted that a large part of Azerbaijani lands are occupied by Armenia, however, a number of international organizations adopted the relevant resolutions on it. He stated that according to those resolutions, the Armenia commit aggression, ethnic cleansing and crimes against Azerbaijan.

It was also noted in the article that today Muslims, Christians and Jews live in peace and tranquility in Azerbaijan.

In the end, the author highlighted that the Armenian lobby in California has the intense activity against Azerbaijan.