Souvenir Euro on Nagorno-Karabakh separatists prevented from circulation

Next provocation on Nagorno Karabakh was prevented in Germany.

Report informs that the embassy of Azerbaijan in this country prevented the issue of 0 Euro souvenir with the inscription of Republic of Artsakh into circulation by EuroSchein Souvenir GmbH company .

After the embassy's intervention, the management of the company apologized to Azerbaijan and said the souvenir would not be released into circulation, and the information on the souvenir was removed from the website.