SBS: Soldier wounded while preventing Armenian provocation had an operation

The surgical operation performed on the soldier, who was wounded on July 31 while preventing the enemy's provocation against the border combat positions located on the contact line of the troops on the Azerbaijani-Armenian state border, was successfully completed.

Report informs citing the press service of the State Border Service.

Now his state is satisfactory.

Deputy Chief of the State Border Service - Commander of Border Troops Lieutenant-General Asgar Khalilov visited the soldier, got acquainted with his postoperative condition.

Lieutenant General Khalilov met with the parents of the soldier in the military hospital and expressed his gratitude to them on behalf of the leadership of the SBS for raising their son in the spirit of loyalty to the Motherland, patriotism and hatred of the enemy. He assured that all necessary measures will be taken for the fastest recovery of their son.