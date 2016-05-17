Soldier of Azerbaijani Army killed, Armenians manpower destroyed

Baku. 17 May. REPORT.AZ/ As a result of ceasefire violation by Armenian armed forces on the contact line of the troops immediately after talks on the conflict, serviceman of Azerbaijani Army, soldier Tahirli Natig Namig has been killed on May 17, Report was told in the press service of Azerbaijani Defense Ministry.

The Defense Ministry extends condolences to the family and relatives of the martyr and wishes them patience!

By the immediately conducted measures, manpower of the enemy side destroyed.

The Ministry of Defense declares again that Armenian military and political leadership bears full responsibility for upcoming incidents and losses of the opposite side.