 Top
    Close photo mode

    Soldier of Azerbaijani Army killed, Armenians manpower destroyed

    Defense Ministry: 'Armenian armed forces violated ceasefire immediately after talks on the conflict'

    Baku. 17 May. REPORT.AZ/ As a result of ceasefire violation by Armenian armed forces on the contact line of the troops  immediately after talks on the conflict, serviceman of Azerbaijani Army, soldier Tahirli Natig Namig has been killed on May 17, Report was told in the press service of Azerbaijani Defense Ministry.

    The Defense Ministry extends condolences to the family and relatives of the martyr and wishes them patience!

    By the immediately conducted measures, manpower of the enemy side destroyed.

    The Ministry of Defense declares again that Armenian military and political leadership bears full responsibility for upcoming incidents and losses of the opposite side. 

    If you find out orphographic mistake in the text, please select mistaken part of the text and press Ctrl + Enter.

    This post is also available in other languages:

    Last added

    At least one category must be selected

    All news


    Orphus sistemi