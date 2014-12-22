 Top
    Slovenian National Council made a decision supporting territorial integrity of Azerbaijan

    Settlement of the Nagorno-Karabakh conflict must be based on principle of territorial integrity of Azerbaijan

    Baku. 22 December. REPORT.AZ/ National Council of the Republic of Slovenia discussed the initiative of Armenian-Azerbaijani Nagorno-Karabakh conflict settlement, and at 24th plenary meeting made a decision supporting territorial integrity of Azerbaijan in accordance with Article 98 of the rules of the procedure of the National Council.

    Report informs referring to "AzerTAc" Agency, decision of the National Council of the Republic of Slovenia to the OSCE Minsk Group calls for the promotion of the peaceful settlement of the Nagorno-Karabakh conflict. 

    The Council supports the initiatives of international organizations related to regional peace and stability.

